Funchalense 5′ should have arrived on Monday, but due to a strike of dockers in the capital, it should only arrive at the port of Caniçal tomorrow, around 7:15 pm.

Contrary to what was broadcast, the delay of the cargo ship ‘Funchalense 5’ will not have had very serious consequences for the supply to the Region, and was not loaded with goods on Saturday.

The strike did not affect the arrival on Monday of Transinsular’s ‘Max Stability’, which brought important supplies to the Region, including food and medicines , and returned yesterday to Lisbon.