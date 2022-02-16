Earthquake 4.33am

Earthquake 4.33amTobi Hughes·16th February 2022Madeira News Madeira has just had an earthquake at 4.33am, the tremor only lasted a few seconds, but was strong enough to wake us. I guess many people felt this by the number of messages and activity on social media already. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related