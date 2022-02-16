Earthquake early reports

Earthquake early reportsTobi Hughes·16th February 2022Madeira News Early reports of the earthquake just felt over the island show it to be just 37 km south of Funchal, measuring 4.8 at a pretty low depth of around 13km. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related