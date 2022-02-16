IPMA corrects magnitude of earthquake in Madeira to 5.0

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) corrected the magnitude of the earthquake recorded in the early hours of this Wednesday in Madeira, from 5.2 initially advanced to 5.0 on the Richter scale.

“IPMA informs that on 02-16-2022 at 04:32 (local time) an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 (Richter) was recorded at the stations of the Mainland Seismic Network and whose epicenter was located about 35 km to the south of Funchal”, he says in a statement released a moment ago.

The organization states that according to the information available so far, the quake “did not cause personal or material damage and was felt with maximum intensity V (modified Mercalli scale) in the municipality of Câmara de Lobos (Madeira Island)”.

To be remembered it was just under two years ago, when Madeira felt an earthquake measuring 5.2 on March 7th 2020, a week before the Covid lockdown.

