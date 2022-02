For the first time this month, the extreme minimum air temperature dropped below zero in Madeira, more precisely -0.2Cº in Pico do Areeiro.

In the next dawn temperatures should drop even further, according to the IPMA forecast, in Areeiro it should reach -2ºC and in Bica da Cana it can reach 1ºC.

From Diário Notícias

As we head towards the weekend it will get a few degrees cooler, so feeling a lot colder with the possibility of snow on higher ground.

