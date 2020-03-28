A violent accident caused great damage this morning in the neighborhood of Nazaré.

Eyewitnesses report to JM that two vehicles crashed head-on, which naturally caused substantial material damage to both cars.

Then, one of the drivers, after the first frontal collision, diverted the car to the opposite side, having hit yet another three vehicles that were parked.

The driver who was involved in the collision of the four cars ended up fainting. The Portuguese Red Cross was there, providing immediate assistance.

