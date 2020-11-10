Today there are 14 new positive cases to report. These are five imported cases (two from Poland, one from Germany, one from the Czech Republic and one from Switzerland) and nine cases of local transmission.

Today there are six more recovered cases to report.

Two health professionals, working in the private sector, in the area of ​​dental medicine, are among the 14 positive cases registered today by the health authorities of the Region.

Of these 14 new cases, nine are locally transmitted. Among them is the case of a young student from an educational establishment in the municipality of Santa Cruz.

According to the IASAÚDE report, the school was informed, having activated the respective contingency plan.

There are also records of 61 new situations that are currently being studied by the health authorities, seven from the airport screening operation and 54 related to contacts with positive cases or situations reported to the SRS24 line. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

From Jornal Madeira