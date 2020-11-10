Christmas Lights seem to have been put up everywhere, Calheta have had theirs up a few weeks, same as here in Caniço and Garajau, but what’s happened to Funchal….?

The fact that the installation of Christmas lights has not yet started does not concern the President of the Regional Government. Miguel Albuquerque, is confident that the ‘Party lights’ will be assembled within the established deadlines. He even considers that it is already normal to have a delay in the initial assembly phase.

Albuquerque is convinced that “what is normally foreseen and usually happens” will happen again, remembering that “there is always forcing by companies”, that’s why.

Christmas lights will be ready on the scheduled date

Orlando Drumond

10 Nov 2020 17:27

This afternoon the President of the Republic was at the presentation of the Christmas campaign ‘Offer what is UNIQUE this Christmas’. DR Photo

Even with less than a month to go before the planned opening of Christmas lights, Albuquerque devalues ​​when he recalls that “it was always like this. There’s no problem”. Confident in the efforts of the workers involved, the President of the Government hopes this year to have the same opportunity as in previous years to participate in a meeting with the workers in charge of the installations.

In relation to the Christmas animation, such as the circus and other diversions, he promised decisions soon and adjusted to the pandemic situation.

“We are going to make decisions soon on this matter. We have to see the evolution of the situation ”. In the certainty, however, even with authorization, they will have to be “highly restrictive” events.

From Diário Notícias