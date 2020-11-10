The installation of the giant tent in the town square is suspended due to the bad weather forecast scheduled for the end of the week.

Theta has just recently been upgraded to a tropical Cyclone, but this can all change very quickly as we have seen in the past.

The company in charge of the assembly placed the metallic structure during the day of yesterday but meanwhile suspended the works, according to what the Diário Notícias managed to ascertain.

Tomorrow’s update of the forecast should be decisive for the assembly or not of the structure that will host this year’s Book Festival.

From Diário Notícias