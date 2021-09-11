The event will take place at 7pm on Thursday 16 September in Santa Catarina Park, Funchal. It will last for an hour and is being organized by the Digital Nomad community in Madeira to spread wellness and good cheer for the benefit of all. There is no cost to participate and everyone is welcome to join this amazing experience, be they Digital Nomads, resident expats, Madeirenses, or visitors to the island.

Laughter Yoga is a tremendously fun but also very powerful practice which can help to dramatically boost your mood, strengthen your immunity, reduce stress, relieve aches, and generally leave you feeling fantastic. The effects of one session can last for several days, and regular practitioners experience lifelong benefits.

Based on ancient yogic mental and breathing techniques combined with our modern, scientific understanding of the drivers of physical and mental well-being, Laughter yoga employs a series of simple but profound social games and breathing exercises in which men, women, and children of any age and fitness level, including seniors and even those with mobility problems can participate. No special postures, twists, or stretches are involved. Laughter Yoga is hugely popular internationally and regular laughter clubs are to be found in cities and towns all over the world.

This special session in Funchal will be run by Yogi Dada from Mumbai who is in Madeira during September. Yogi Dada is an experienced and qualified Laughter Yoga teacher-trainer of many years, He has taught and led laughter sessions for diverse groups of all sizes in both business and social settings across four different continents. He is particularly keen to welcome those for whom this will be the first experience.

The session culminates in a short laughter meditation so please bring something to lie down on – a yoga mat, towel, newspaper, dustbin-liner, etc. – or feel free to lie down on the natural grass.

Please join us for this laughter-filled evening and feel free to invite your friends and family to do so too. We looking forward to laughing with you.