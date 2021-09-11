At the Complexo Balnear da Barreirinha, at 11 am, the start of the 1-kilometre race took place, which has a goal, like all the others, next to the Funchal City Pier. About 200 athletes participate in this competition.

The 30km, 5km and 1 kilometer races took place this Saturday, with a total of 321 participants. The 10 and 3.5 kilometers races, which take place tomorrow, have a total of 120 registered participants.

The queen race, over a 30-kilometer stretch between the sandy beach of Calheta and Funchal, started at 08:00 and had 7 swimmers.

My friend Pedro Batalah told me the 1km was pretty tough, with the strong sea and the waves hitting his face. Pedro a national swimmer for Portugal, and normally only swims in pools came 6th from the over 200 who took part.

One lady swimmer went lost her way with the currents, and a drone was used to see where she was, and was rescued by boat.

More events should take place tomorrow, but that could now depend on the weather.