Today, there are 20 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in RAM, so the region now counts 11498 confirmed cases of covid-19.

There are 19 more recovered cases to report.

There are 170 active cases, of which 36 are imported cases and 134 are local transmission. Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 3 people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (3 in Polyvalent Units and 0 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID-19) and 42 people are in isolation in a dedicated hotel unit, remaining the rest in their own accommodation.