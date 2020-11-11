A young man of German nationality disappeared into the sea off the north coast of the island.

Today, on the official Facebook page, SANAS Madeira says that “after 20 days of the disappearance of the young German in S. Jorge and the possibilities of any recovery are exhausted, we can only regret to family and friends that we did not succeed. Also to them that, despite the adverse conditions faced, and commitment and dedication everything that could be done was done “.

For several days the authorities of the Region made efforts to find the missing young man, but, unfortunately, the work has proved unsuccessful, even up untill yesterday.

From Jornal Madeira