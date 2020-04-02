All access to Porto Santo beach was forbidden.

This is an unprecedented time in our history. The Covid-19 pandemic is having an impact on various areas of life in society and on the way we live our daily lives.

Thus, during this day, the Maritime Police, in close articulation with the Municipal Civil Protection of the municipality, prohibited several accesses to Porto Santo beach and to the old pier of the city, taking into account the state of emergency that is experienced, as well as various restrictions on the movement of people.

“Stay attentive to our information, as well as that of the Regional Health Authority and respect the determinations of the Security Forces (PSP, GNR and Maritime Police). Stay at home,” said the municipality in a statement.

