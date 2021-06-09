It has been over a year since the maximum temperature in Funchal has not reached a value as high as the more than 31 degrees centigrade (ºC) recorded today in the city’s downtown.

“Since the 26th of May 2020, the day when the maximum was 32.6 ºC, that maximum temperatures were not registered so high in Funchal”, reveals the regional delegate of IPMA in Madeira, Victor Prior, noting that “today, the maximum temperature reached 31.3 ºC, with the previous highest value, 30.3 ºC, having been registered on the 27th of August 2020”, he recalls.

The meteorologist also reveals that “associated with a depression, there was significant precipitation and thunderstorm, in the sea, west of Ponta do Pargo”.

He clarifies that “this depression gave rise to the formation of a small cell of strong instability in the south of Madeira Island, which moved towards Funchal, with a downpour lasting a few minutes, accompanied by a thunderstorm, in the city of Funchal”.

According to the records “in the urban area of ​​Funchal, rainfall was recorded only at the Funchal/Lido meteorological station (0.3 mm between 14:30 and 14:40)” and “the biggest gust of wind was of 46 km/h, at 2:30 pm”, he said.

From Diário Notícias