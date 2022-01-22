EXHIBITION “A ROTA DO LINHO” RECALLS THE REGION’S CULTURAL HERITAGE AND WAS ATTENDED YESTERDAY BY ALBUQUERQUE

The president of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, was present on Friday, January 21, at the opening of the exhibition entitled “A Rota do Linho”, an initiative by Jaime Andrade, held at the Centro Civico do Estreito da Calheta, with the support of the Secretariat Regional Council of Tourism and Culture and the Calheta City Council.

The exhibition, which highlights the various stages of transformation of the flax fiber, aims to promote knowledge of the artisanal processes and technologies of transformation of the flax plant that, for centuries, was part of the domestic economy of families in Madeira and Porto Santo. , with a view to obtaining raw material for the people’s clothing.

The Linen Route is open to the public until the 25th of March, with study visits to the exhibition site being planned.

From Jornal Madeira

