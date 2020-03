The Regional Civil Protection Service reported, at 5 pm on Wednesday, that the fire that broke out on Estrada da Corrida, in Jardim da Serra, is already extinguished.

According to a note published by the Civil Protection, two elements of the Volunteer Firefighters of Câmara de Lobos, supported by an overland medium, will remain in the area of operations, “to carry out the necessary aftermath and surveillance actions on the burned perimeter”.