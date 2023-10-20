Warnings of rain and strong wind lead to the cancellation of the Ecotrail Madeira event

Following the orange warning, issued by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), for rain and strong wind, the Ecotrail event was canceled in all its events.

Also the closure, by the Institute of Forestry and Nature Conservation (IFCN), of all trails, levadas and footpaths, while the alert remains in place, led the organization of the 9th edition of this trail running event to take the decision to cancel the test.

The Athletics Association of the Autonomous Region of Madeira informs that it will inform “the deliberations regarding the classifications of the Madeira Trail Circuit” in due course.

The race should take place this weekend and had 335 athletes from 16 different nationalities registered.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...