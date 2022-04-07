BITCOIN: ALBUQUERQUE PROMOTES MADEIRA’S POTENTIAL

This has all been flying round social media today, its something I really dont understand, and not at all Interested in.

The President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, is in the United States participating in ‘Bitcoin 2022’, the largest international cryptocurrency conference that started on Wednesday and ends tomorrow, in Miami, Florida.

At the event, which is taking place at the Miami Beach Convention Center and which brings together more than a hundred speakers, the Madeiran official made a point of highlighting the main attractions of the Region, underlining the economic, tourist and tax sectors.

From Jornal Madeira

Two New Territories Are Adopting Bitcoin.

Prospera, jurisdiction on the Roatán island off of the northern coast of Honduras, and Madeira, an autonomous region in Portugal, are adopting bitcoin as de facto legal tender—the latest territories to do so, following El Salvador’s official recognition of the asset in September 2021.

Continue reading on Forbes Website

II have read a lot of comments about this and it seems it can not be a legal tender currency unless the EU agree, so not sure where all this leads.

