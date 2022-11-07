Record in tourism should reach 9 million overnight stays

It was during his visit to the renovated Sodiprave chicken slaughterhouse that Miguel Albuquerque highlighted the record of overnight stays that Madeira should achieve this year.

Speaking of the need to increase the production of chicken meat and eggs, the president of the Regional Government envisaged 2022 as the best year ever in terms of tourism, with 9 million overnight stays by the end of December.

Albuquerque highlighted the phase of growth that the regional economy is going through and once again presented the entire availability of the Madeiran Executive to support entrepreneurs and encourage investment.

From Diário Notícias

