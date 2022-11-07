FILMING OF THE SOAP OPERA ‘FESTA É FESTA’ BEGINS TODAY IN FUNCHAL

The Monte Palace Madeira garden is the first of several scenarios chosen for the recording of the soap opera ‘Festa é Festa’ on regional soil.

As JM advanced, filming begins today and should take place until Thursday in various parts of the island, with scenes scheduled to involve actors Pedro Alves, Pedro Teixeira, Ana Guiomar, Ana Brito e Cunha, Sílvia Rizzo and Manuel Marques.

Present in this afternoon’s recordings is also TVI’s director of entertainment and fiction, Cristina Ferreira, who already on social media pointed out that the island “will never be the same” after the passage of the cast of the national fiction phenomenon through the Region.

From Jornal Madeira

