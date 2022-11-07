WOMAN TARGETED BY ATTEMPTED ROBBERY IN FUNCHAL

An individual tried to steal a wallet from a woman who was outside the Madeira Medical Center (MMC), in Funchal.

According to an eyewitness, the individual approached a couple and, by stretching, tried to take the wallet.

The husband’s prompt reaction avoided the worst, and the thief ended up disappearing.

The scared couple were assisted by MMC professionals, until the PSP arrived, which took care of the occurrence.

The scene was witnessed by several people, as the attempted robbery took place on a public road and in broad daylight.

Photo from Depositphotos.com

Anyone in or around the old town of Funchal need to take extra care of belongings, because this is more than a daily occurrence, also with staying in Airbnb, make sure everything is closed and locked before going out.

