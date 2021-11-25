Funchal will have 21 smart bins by the end of the year

Funchal City Council, through an investment co-financed by POSEUR, in the amount of 100,000 euros, will install another fifteen smart litter bins on Rua Fernão de Ornelas, Avenida Sá Carneiro, Lido and next to the cable car.

The local authority says that we are talking about a total of 21 waste bins, as this equipment is already in operation on Avenida Arriaga, in front of Tourism and in front of the Regional Government.

“Urban cleaning is a strategic priority, so the availability of this type of equipment is essential”, says councilwoman Nádia Coelho, adding that “these litter bins run on solar energy and are equipped with a system for compacting waste and monitoring waste. filling that launches alerts when there is a need for collection, which, together with the optimization of collection circuits, allows for a reduction in the number of teams traveling to the field, thus contributing to the reduction of the ecological footprint associated with the circulation of waste collection vehicles.

Nádia Coelho indicates that “this is a sustainable solution and that, with the collaboration and collective effort of the residents, it will contribute to the environmental improvement of our city”.

These 21 intelligent bins are intended for the selective disposal of waste in places in Funchal with a high flow of people and with a high production of recyclable waste.

