The Autonomous Region of Madeira accounts this Tuesday, 28 December, two more deaths associated with covid-19.

According to the Regional Department of Health and Civil Protection, it is a man and a woman aged 60 and 87 years respectively, both had associated comorbidities and died today at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital. The regional health authority reports that one of the victims was vaccinated.

From Diário Notícias

