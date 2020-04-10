Traffic is now residual and there is also less policing at checkpoints.

Seems like people learnt from yesterday and have been staying home.

Yesterday, the Public Security Police inspected 18 thousand vehicles that passed through the 40 checkpoints throughout the Region. In the first 20 hours of this Easter Operation, 700 motorists had no justification for driving, so they were redirected to their homes.

One person was detained in Santa Cruz, as he did not respect the rules of mandatory confinement.

The weather for the weekend is looking pretty horrible, from tomorrow its going to be grey and showery through to Monday, so a good excuse to stay home.