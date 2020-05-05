JM, radios JM FM, radios Calheta and Santana and the channel NAMINHATERRA are currently interviewing the president of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque.

The President of the Regional Government, who is in Quinta Vigia, is responding to journalists via video conference and has already said that this is the 11th day without positive cases of covid-19 in Madeira. The interview is conducted by the director of JM, Agostinho Silva, by the director of JMFM radio, Miguel Guarda, and by Xavier Silva, announcer of NAMINHATERRA.

From Jornal Madeira