A sudden braking of a bus caused injuries to passengers, thrown forward due to the situation that occurred in front of a supermarket in Funchal, in the parish of São Roque.

According to a witness at the scene, a person crossed the road and the driver, in order not to run over this passerby, braked and the passengers, especially those who were standing, fell.

At least one person needed assistance, and an ambulance from the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters was moved to help.

From Diário Notícias

