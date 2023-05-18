CASES OF SKIN CANCER DETECTED IN SCREENINGS PROMOTED BY SESARAM

The Dermatology Service of SESARAM, within the scope of the Euromelanoma Day on the 17th of May, carried out 130 screenings for this type of cancer at the Hospital dos Marmeleiros, with three Melanomas and seven Basaliomas having been detected.

According to the Director of the Dermatology Service, physician Tiago Esteves, these cases will now be monitored by the service, with subsequent clinical treatment.

In this screening, the dermatologist paid special attention to all pigmented lesions, especially atypical nevi. “Spots” or moles are pigmented spots, usually brown or black, that appear on the skin. Some may be present at birth, although most develop later in life.

The number of signs that each person has depends on different factors, such as heredity (family factors), sun exposure or situations that favor their appearance, such as pregnancy. Most of the signs have a benign evolution and remain unchanged throughout life.

However, there is a very aggressive type of skin cancer, Melanoma, which results from the malignant transformation of melanocytes, the cells that produce melanin. This tumor can appear in anyone and at any age, either from a sign that already existed and that has changed, or as a sign that appears again.

From Jornal Madeira

