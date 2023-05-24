MADEIRA CHAMBER CHOIR PERFORMS SUNDAY AT THE WHALE MUSEUM

Tobi Hughes
Madeira News

The Madeira Chamber Choir will perform next Sunday, the 28th, at 7 pm, at the Whale Museum, in Caniçal.

This is an initiative organized by the Municipality of Machico, through the museum.

Entry is free.

