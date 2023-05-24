MADEIRA CHAMBER CHOIR PERFORMS SUNDAY AT THE WHALE MUSEUM

MADEIRA CHAMBER CHOIR PERFORMS SUNDAY AT THE WHALE MUSEUMTobi Hughes·24th May 2023Madeira News The Madeira Chamber Choir will perform next Sunday, the 28th, at 7 pm, at the Whale Museum, in Caniçal. This is an initiative organized by the Municipality of Machico, through the museum. Entry is free. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related