Another waste of money from the Câmara Santa Cruz

Do you know who’s coming to perform at the Caniço Gastronomic Festival? SYRO! It is the guest artist who will whet the poster’s appetite.

The Portuguese singer who became known for the resounding success ‘Perto de Mim’ , reaching 12 million views on Youtube, will take the stage on the 21st of August, precisely on the last day of the event. This is a strong commitment to the Parish Council’s entertainment plan, led by Milton Teixeira who, in this way, manages to bring one of the revelation artists of pop music in Portugal.

Another total waste of Money, is that what all the blue lines are for in Caniço de Baixo, to pay for this crap…????

So to let you know the cost of this artist coming to close the Gastronomic Festival in August is is just over 27,000 euros.

We have plenty of decent artists on the island that would be far more welcomed at a fraction of the cost.

A survey running on the Ocorrências no Caniço Facebook page shows 80% do not want this money spent.

