Traffic on Via Rapida remains blocked after truck accident

As shown in the photo, the truck involved in the accident is facing the opposite direction of traffic.

The last car will have already been towed, but traffic is still cut off and heavily conditioned, to the point that motorists are being diverted to Caniço. The problem, for many, is that they are in a dead end area and are therefore blocked until the road is cleared.

At least one lane in each direction still impassable.

The accident involved a truck and at least three other vehicles.

Another accident that occurred on the descent after Caniço de Baixo, more precisely on the Via Rapida bridge that crosses that parish, also continues to congest traffic.

From Diário Notícias