Baroque to the North filled with melody in the São Jorge Church

The Igreja Matriz de São Jorge received today the first of a cycle of three concerts promoted by the Regional Secretariat for Tourism and Culture, through the Regional Directorate for Culture. The Funchal Baroque Ensemble performed, an excerpt of which you can see in the video.

Founded in 2013, with the name ‘O Sonho do Orfeu’, this group gained notoriety among the Madeiran public, all over the island, for its historically informed interpretations of little-known works by composers of the 17th and 18th centuries and for its cycles themed concerts.

This concert (as well as the others that make up the cycle) had free admission, and on the 11th of March, at 6.30 pm, there will be the Church of São Vicente, and the Church of Seixal, on the 18th, at 7.30 pm.

