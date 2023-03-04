Lorry crash at Santa Cruz

Lorry crash at Santa CruzTobi Hughes·4th March 2023Madeira News Thanks to Dirk for sending this photo of a lorry accident in the tunnel at Santa Cruz. The lorry has crashed through the barriers, to the other side of the road with fuel leaking all over the road. Expect delays in this area. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related