So as far as I can understand, CTT will deliver two masks to every household next week. These will be mandatory to wear, when going out to places like supermarket, chemist’s, medical places, buses etc.

It looks like the masks will be washable, as its no point in sending out the familiar masks that just have one use.

Children won’t need masks as they shouldn’t be going out, only for small exercise as a family around your local area.

They haven’t said if more masks will be available, for larger families with more than 2 adults that need to leave home.

When this is a little more clearer I will put an update on here.