The reconstruction of the Capela das Babosas, which was devastated by the tragedy of February 20, 2010, in Monte, is almost completed.

The reconstruction operations started in July 2019, and a month later Miguel Albuquerque, president of the Regional Government, was present at the launching ceremony of the first stone of the reconstruction work, in Largo das Babosas.

It should be remembered that, as reported by the JM at the time, the reconstruction of the Chapel generated favorable and opposite positions. Father José Luís Rodrigues even opened a debate with an open letter to Miguel Albuquerque asking him to rethink the decision and also warned of the futility of rebuilding the chapel.

The Diocese of Funchal guaranteed that “all the people of God” wanted the reconstruction of the Babosas chapel.

The contract is the responsibility of the Diocese of Funchal and financed by the Regional Government.

JM also knows that last night, in Caminho das Babosas, the Funchal City Council (CMF) painted the street with yellow lines, eventually to avoid cluttered parking in the future.