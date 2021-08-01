Pedro Calado reacted to what happened this afternoon in Monte, with the fall of a tree.

“I will never take political advantage of any kind of tragedy. But I have to say that it is time to improve and assume responsibilities”, stressed the vice president of the Government and candidate for Funchal City Council, in a publication made on his Facebook page.

“Although there are no serious victims to lament, the fall of another plane tree in Largo da Fonte, in the parish of Monte, could have been an incident as tragic or more tragic than the one that happened on August 15, 2017, which caused 13 deaths and destroyed families, which are still awaiting justice today. What happened today only proves, once again, that we really cannot have any confidence in this municipal executive.”

From Diário Notícias