Pedro Calado reacted to what happened this afternoon in Monte, with the fall of a tree.

“I will never take political advantage of any kind of tragedy. But I have to say that it is time to improve and assume responsibilities”, stressed the vice president of the Government and candidate for Funchal City Council, in a publication made on his Facebook page.

“Although there are no serious victims to lament, the fall of another plane tree in Largo da Fonte, in the parish of Monte, could have been an incident as tragic or more tragic than the one that happened on August 15, 2017, which caused 13 deaths and destroyed families, which are still awaiting justice today. What happened today only proves, once again, that we really cannot have any confidence in this municipal executive.”

From Diário Notícias

  1. Paul Laurence Reply

    Send the people who are responsible of this area to prison…for the past accident and the current one …for man slaughter and make the government of madeira pay compensation in the millions to the victims……stop the blame game someone is responsible….

    • Antonio Lamas Reply

      The government of Madeira is not responsible for Largo da Fonte in Monte. This is Funchal Council’s/Mayor responsibility. It is time that people who live here have some basic knowledge of this kind of stuff.

