This Sunday, Madeira registered another 28 cases of covid-19, in addition to 36 recovered.

There are 16 imported cases (nine from the United Kingdom, five from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region and two from France) and 12 cases of local transmission.

There are 233 active cases, of which 96 are imported cases and 137 are of local transmission.

From Jornal Madeira