Miguel Silva Gouveia, Mayor of Funchal (CMF), is surprised by this incident and guarantees that he will investigate responsibilities with the authors of the reports on the trees in Largo do Monte.

The mayor finds it unbelievable that in a place like Largo da Fonte, which has been one of the “most monitored” areas in the last four years, a situation like the one that happened today has occurred.

“We have been trying to carry out a phytosanitary analysis of all the trees here at Largo da Fonte. We have invested in specialized company analytics. This area has been scrutinized not only by the Chamber, but also by society as a whole, by experts from the Public Ministry who have come here to analyze and the information we have in reports is that after the thinning that was done here, the trees were stable. , from a phytosanitary point of view. This is proven by technical reports”, the mayor stressed to journalists, who was received with much criticism upon his arrival at the site.

The CMF will now investigate with these entities. “We are now here to collect information with the Urban Green Spaces department so that we can also confront the experts that were hired to analyze these trees”, he said.

From Jornal Madeira