Cristiano Ronaldo is due to return to Italy tomorrow, Monday, after the Italian government announced today the resumption of individual training in all modalities, including collective ones, such as football.

The Madeiran star will return to Turin, fulfilling a 14-day isolation period, to return to Juventus training, scheduled for the 18th.

It should be noted that Cristiano Ronaldo’s private jet landed in Madeira today, at 17:39, having already left the Region with some luggage and staff members who accompanied Cristiano Ronaldo in his confinement in Madeira for about two months.

Tomorrow morning, JM knows that the private jet will return to Madeira, carrying Cristiano Ronaldo along with Georgina Rodríguez and his four children, with a view to returning to Italian soil.