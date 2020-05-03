Pedro Ramos guarantees that Madeira will be “one of the first regions in the world to safely receive tourists again”, given the positive evolution of the pandemic figures. “We are following developments at the level of aviation companies and in resuming this very important activity”, underlined, this Sunday, the regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection.

“Madeira is getting ready, if everything continues to evolve with these results, to be one of the first regions in the world where tourists can return safely,” added Pedro Ramos. “We do not yet know how this will happen, this is an area that, due to its complexity, is still under study”, he added.

“It is an activity that we want very soon and the Government is in talks to be able to announce that Madeira is one of the first regions in the world with greater security in terms of the control of the covid-19 pandemic”, underlined Pedro Ramos.

From Diário Notícias