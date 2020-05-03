Log In Register
Pedro Ramos guarantees that Madeira will be “one of the first regions in the world to safely receive tourists again”, given the positive evolution of the pandemic figures. “We are following developments at the level of aviation companies and in resuming this very important activity”, underlined, this Sunday, the regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection.

“Madeira is getting ready, if everything continues to evolve with these results, to be one of the first regions in the world where tourists can return safely,” added Pedro Ramos. “We do not yet know how this will happen, this is an area that, due to its complexity, is still under study”, he added.

“It is an activity that we want very soon and the Government is in talks to be able to announce that Madeira is one of the first regions in the world with greater security in terms of the control of the covid-19 pandemic”, underlined Pedro Ramos.

From Diário Notícias

Tobi Hughes

14 Responses

  2. Robert Wheeler Reply

    Love to come back to Madeira for another holiday but how will they check I am not carrying the virus!
    (From UK)

  3. Pamela Alford Reply

    Great news for the tourists and the island so it starts your recovery.

  4. Nicola Reply

    I don’t get this. I’m not disputing that Madeira as a destination will be safe, but for tourists actually making the journey there how can we be ‘safe’ when we all will have to run the gauntlet through our own countries airports and then play infection lottery on the actual airplanes that will bring us to Madeira. Our own personal safety and not to mention the safety of Madeira could be in jeopardy.

    • Evelyn Reply

      I agree, Nicola. We could bring the virus in with us. We hope we can return next March, but who knows?

  5. Roger Morcom Reply

    Can’t wait to go to our home in Madeira.
    Bristol airport is gearing up andso is Easyjet.
    Have flights booked again after April, and May and June cancelled. Maybe lucky for July or August.
    Fingers crossed.
    Roger

  6. Hadley Reply

    The only way I can see them receiving tourists ‘safely’ without endangering the local population would be to target rich people who wish to stay on Madeira for a few months and escape the madness of mainland Europe…. At the start they’d need to be in quarantine and then once proven that they’re not affected they could live freely (assuming by some miracle Madeira is covid free) and spend their pensions / savings on the island.

    Surely anything else is unfeasible even in the medium term? Testing them on departure from their country or even immediately on arrival in Madeira isn’t enough to guarantee safety for the Madeirans, cases can easily still come out of that scenario. In addition, the hoards of short term tourists that were around before aren’t exactly all queuing up ready to flood through the airport and are extremely unlikely to be until there is a vaccine and all this is over.

    The only way I can see them boosting the local coffers is allowing people who they think would stay and spend money here for the long term by marketing Madeira as some sort of wealthy persons convid escape, or am I missing something here? Surely they wouldn’t undo all the good work they’ve done and risk the local peoples health for the trickle of short term tourists that they could receive? If what they propose isn’t safe for the locals then judging by how things were a few weeks back the majorty of the Madeirans themselves will all stay inside just like they did before the planes stopped when tourists were still milling around and the locals were avoiding all the tourist spots en masse (and I mean well before the lockdowns.) If Madeirans are too scared to go out then that in itself will massively harm the economy.

    Big questions here!!

  7. Roger Morcom Reply

    You don’t have to be rich to live the majority of the year on Madeira as we do. Be quite happy to self isolate at our house in Cruz.
    Roger

    • Hadley Reply

      Haha I knew someone would pick me up on using the word rich as soon as I posted it! I mean people who have an income that can support them here for a few months without having to leave. Would certainly help the economy of the island if people such as yourself could get here, expats do a lot to help the economy with their spending and in purely economic terms one expat staying for most of the year is worth many single tourists combined

  8. L. Felix Reply

    Please, no backlash commentsh/replies….possibly stringenttstringent tests be carried out, before boarding the plane (which would in turn be very time-consumng), ,or at least 24hrs before departure (in the case of the latter, passenger(s) would be given written confirmation of their result to give in to the destination airport, obviously if the test revealed a negative result.

  9. Maurice Reed Reply

    I would guess that only holidaymakers from mainland Portugal and Azores will be allowed initially.

  10. Ricardo Reply

    I for one would love to return to Madeira. I firmly believe it will too risky to travel by plane or boat until well into 2021.
    My concern is what will be left of the tourist industry as I know it in Madeira.
    The Portuguese Government can not afford the bale outs necessary to maintain the sector and it looks as though Northern European countries will not dig into their pockets.
    I am currently receiving begging e mails from restaurants in Madeira.

