The vaccination campaign against covid-19 will be interrupted in Madeira today, 17 May, according to a note sent to the newsroom by the regional health authorities.

Such suspension is due to the fact that 2 of the 5 vaccine packages delivered today at the pharmacy of Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça show signs of external humidity.

In view of this situation, the Pharmacy of the Central Hospital of Funchal immediately communicated with PFIZER and received instructions not to use the vaccines.

“At the moment, the situation is being assessed by the pharmacy technicians at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, in conjunction with the global quality team of Pfizer. The final decision will be the responsibility of Pfizer”, it can be read in the same note.

Regional health authorities clarify that people called for vaccination today will be rescheduled in due course.

In an Update

Everything is close to restarting the vaccinations at Madeira Tecnopolo.

The medical and nursing teams are already preparing the vaccination stands, while the health technicians are confirming the identification of the users on arrival.

The first to advance are the users who have been waiting for the vaccine since the morning. Soon afterwards, users who have arrived to be vaccinated must advance.

The lines are long at the entrance. Despite the misfortune, most users remain in the attitude of being vaccinated today.

Only in Ribeira Brava was it postponed until Sunday.

From Jornal Madeira