Beginning at midnight on Friday, there will be further relief from restrictions imposed in the region as a way to contain the pandemic.

The JM knows that the Regional Government, which meets on a government council next Thursday, will extend the opening hours of the restaurant to 11 pm and curfew until midnight. In this way, the executive led by Miguel Albuquerque promotes new relief in restrictive measures, essentially meeting the wishes of catering businessmen.

From JM