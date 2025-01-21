Madeira remains under yellow warning for rough seas

Madeira remains under yellow warning for rough seasTobi Hughes·21st January 2025Madeira News The IPMA has just extended the yellow warning for rough seas in Madeira and Porto Santo. The warning is in effect from 3 pm this Wednesday, January 22, due to waves that could reach 5 meters, in all regions of Madeira. From Diário Notícias Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related