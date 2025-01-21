Madeira remains under yellow warning for rough seas

The IPMA has just extended the yellow warning for rough seas in Madeira and Porto Santo.

The warning is in effect from 3 pm this Wednesday, January 22, due to waves that could reach 5 meters, in all regions of Madeira. 

From Diário Notícias

