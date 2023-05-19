CARS BLOCKED AND TOWED BY THE POLICE ON AVENIDA ZARCO

Abuses have been very frequent and the PSP has just fined this morning.

The Public Security Police (PSP) took drastic measures this Thursday morning, ending up towing and blocking several vehicles, on Avenida Zarco, which infringed the laws by parking in a lane reserved for access to the São Lourenço Palace and for traffic and parking prohibited between 10 am and 7 pm, in an area a few meters from the São Lourenço Palace, from Avenida do Mar to Praça da República.

Photos sent in by witnesses show that the situation was due to the constant abuse that took place recently, with many vehicles parked there for several hours. Despite PSP alerts to drivers, abuses became more frequent. The PSP’s action this morning is intended to prevent future violations of traffic rules in that area.

