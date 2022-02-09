ACCIDENT ON THE EXPRESSWAY CAUSES A QUEUE OF MORE THAN 10 KM BETWEEN CANIÇO AND FUNCHAL

The accident that occurred this morning on the expressway, in addition to affecting the Cancela area, is already causing traffic queues for an estimated length of 10 km between Caniço and Funchal.

The accident took place in the Boa Nova area, around 8:00 am today and, since then, has been hampering traffic with increasing queues.

A route that was done in a short time, is, at this time of the morning, affecting the lives of many motorists.

The queue then goes on for a long time, reaching Ponte do Caniço.

From Jornal Madeira

This is an almost daily occurrence and I’m just happy I don’t have to drive to Funchal in the mornings, and get caught up in this mess.

