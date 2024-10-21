Man found dead in Levada do Norte

This morning, locals found an individual who was already dead in Levada do Norte, which connects Estreito de Câmara de Lobos to Garachico.

According to what was possible to determine, the man may have fallen, however, there is still no certainty as to what happened. It could be a local person attending to land.

The Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Firefighters were mobilized to the scene, but nothing could be done to reverse the situation.

The Public Security Police were mobilized, as was the health delegate to declare the death.

From Diário Notícias

