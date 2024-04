The video of a naked man at Cascata do Risco, in Calheta, is circulating on social media causing outrage among some internet users.

It is important to note that access to the waterfall is prohibited with a locked gate.

Although it is not possible to determine the date of the video, its sharing on the Internet began this week.

The video shows a man, apparently of foreign nationality, bathing in the waterfall without clothes.

From Diário Notícias

