Mayra Santos’ challenge was successfully completed with the free water swimmer from Juventude Atlântico Clube / Salesianos completing the “40 Bridges – Double Manhattan Island Swim”, held in New York, United States.

The Portuguese-Brazilian swimmer, who has been living in Madeira for several years, swam twice around the island of Manhattan, passing through the 20 existing bridges in a course of about 104 kilometers.

Like this: Like Loading...