‘MSC Splendida’ has just arrived in the port of Funchal

An hour earlier than expected, there is another giant of the seas in the port of Funchal. The cruise ship ‘MSC Splendida’ has just docked, which comes to brighten the day with a few thousand tourists and crew.

The ship has a capacity for 3,900 passengers and 1,313 crew. although it is not fully occupied, it is certain that its 333 meters in length occupy a good deal of space on the Pontinha pier.

Traveling since 4 July 2009, the ship that the MSC Crociere company has placed on this resumption of cruise ships on this route, arrived from Tenerife and is going to Malaga at 17:00.

From Diário Notícias

