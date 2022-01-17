Two freighters sheltered on the North coast due to bad weather

Two cargo ships were scheduled to arrive this morning at the Port of Caniçal, but for safety reasons they chose to take refuge on the north coast of Madeira, while on the south coast the bad weather at sea will last for several hours.

According to information collected on the Marine Traffic portal, the vessels ‘Ponta do Sol’ and ‘Funchalense 5’ should be starting the procedures for unloading containers and holds, but are currently in ‘stand-by’ mode between Santana and São Vincent.

The ‘Ponta do Sol’ that came from the port of Ponta Delgada in the Azores along the Northwest coast of Madeira, crossed the entire south coast, but did not even make it to Caniçal, followed directly to this break. It is carrying out the fortnightly connection between the two island regions, having left the island of São Miguel last Friday.

The ‘Funchalense 5’ came from the Port of Lisbon, where it left on Saturday night and went on to Ponta de São Lourenço, but did ‘reverse’, placing itself in the same area on the North coast waiting for better conditions weather, especially at sea.

For the second time in less than a month this ship sees its weekly connection between Madeira and the mainland affected.

From Diário Notícias

